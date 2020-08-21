Charles William (Charlie Bill) Patton, Jr., was born July 15, 1944, he passed away and entered Heaven on August 20, 2020 at the age of 76. His heart failed while at Methodist Germantown Hospital.



He was preceded in death by his loving parents Charles William Patton and Josephine Pendergrast Patton, and a nephew, Christian Charles Patton. Mr. Patton will be greatly missed by all, especially his kind, caring, and great wife of 50 years, Evelyn Holloway Patton, and loving daughters Heather Patton and Robin Patton.



Charlie attended OLS Church and school before graduating from CBHS (then CBC) in 1962. While at CBHS Charlie Bill played football under Coach Tom Nix where he got All Memphis and voted CBHS best lineman. He then attended Columbia Military Academy on a football scholarship, and later played football for the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Charlie Bill was in the Army Reserve and retired from International Harvester after many years. He later received a degree from State Tech and was also a great supporter of the Liberty Bowl and only missed one game because of illness. He was a jovial, wonderful, friendly man. He was very generous and spent quality time with his family members and he was a Christian.



In addition to his loving wife and daughters, Charlie Bill is survived by other family members who loved him very much. Other surviving family members include, one sister, Josephine Patton Follin (Wick), three brothers, Ernest Patton (Madelaine), Steve Patton (Fran), and Reverend Tom Patton (Cindy). He also leaves nieces and nephews who loved him very much, Jeff Fallin, Wick Charles Fallin, Jo Marie Fallin Ferrell (Keith) Stacy Patton Taylor, Kelly Patton Nanney (Lee), Cynthia Barger, Jenny Patton Polowski (Peter), Sandy Patton, Stephanie Patton, Jennifer Patton Howard (Alan) Elisabeth Patton Schuster (David) and Sally Patton Nuske (Steve) and many great nephews and nieces.



Funeral services will be held Monday August 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 8899 Trinity Road, Cordova, Tennessee 38018. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time. Interment will follow at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Road, Bartlett, Tennessee.

