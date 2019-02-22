Resources More Obituaries for Charlie Newsom III Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charlie Ridley Newsom III

1926 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Charles Ridley Newsom III, loved and beloved member of the Santa Rosa Beach community died on Saturday, February 16th.



Charlie was born on February 13, 1926 in Pensacola, Florida and was fond of reminding people that he was a rare "born and bred" Floridian.



With his wife, Sallie Bell Osborne, Charlie and Sallie had three children – Cynthia Pratt (Malcolm), Sarah Jordan and Charles Newsom (Jeanne). He also leaves four grandchildren – Chad Newsom (Natalie), Emily Pratt Schoenberger (Mike), Ellen Jordan White (Josh) and David Newsom (Morgan) as well as four great-grandchildren. Despite the tall tale that he spread through much of his adulthood, Charlie also leaves his younger (not older!) sister, Mary Alice Aikin of Richmond, Virginia. Charlie is preceded in death by his much-loved wife, Jeanne Allen Newsom, and by his parents, Cynthia and Charles Newsom.



Charlie attended Vanderbilt University and completed his education with a law degree from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. After graduation, he decided to follow in his family's footsteps – working in hotel management and consulting for 50 years.



He retired to Santa Rosa Beach in his home state of Florida in the early '90s where he and his wife, Jeanne became known as the "Dancing with the Stars" couple of Santa Rosa Beach. They were often mistaken for the floor show and Charlie was a popular dance partner for many years after Jeanne's passing.



He loved golf – playing three times a week until the age of 92. He retired his clubs when he felt that he was no longer a contributing golf partner – a true competitor until the end.



All that Charlie contributed to the lives of others flowed from his love of God. The church that he dearly loved, The Chapel at Crosspoint at Santa Rosa Beach, will be celebrating Charlie's life on Sunday, March 10th at 10:00 am. This will be in lieu of their regular Sunday worship service and all are welcome and encouraged to share with this celebration.



In addition to this celebration, the family requests that any memorials for Charlie be directed towards the Children's Ministry at The Chapel at Crosspoint located at 1477 South Co Hwy 393, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida 32459