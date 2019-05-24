Services Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 (901) 725-0100 Resources More Obituaries for Charlotte Lange Stroschein Wright Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charlotte Elfriede Lange Stroschein Wright

Obituary Flowers Charlotte Elfriede Lange Stroschein Wright, 92 years old, died on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the North Delta Hospice House in Southaven, Mississippi. Born on April 7, 1927, in Oberdorla, Germany, Charlotte was the youngest of three children born to Oskar & Friede Lange.



Ms. Wright was a medical technician at St. John's Mercy Medical Center in St. Louis, Missouri. She was always active in her church, the last being Capleville United Methodist Church here in Memphis. She loved to garden, walking, anything to do with sewing, and according to her autobiography loved to keep a spotless house. More than anything she loved her only grandson Christopher along with the family pets Ginger, Rebel, Heidi, Dude, Molly B., Jules and Vincent.



Along with her parents, Ms. Wright was also preceded in death by her sister Marie Hartung; sister-in-law Marie Lange; and husbands Henry A. Stroschein & James Wright.



Her memory lives on with her daughters Barbara Bynum, Margaret Stroschein and Shirley (John) Riddick; grandson Christopher D. Riddick; granddaughter Carrie E. Riddick; and brother Walter Lange and family of France.



Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, May 28th from 8:30 a.m. until funeral services begin at 10:00 a.m. all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119.



Along with flowers memorials in Charlotte's name may be offered to the .



Published in The Daily Memphian on May 24, 2019