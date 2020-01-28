|
Charlotte Elizabeth Gordon King, 69, of Southern Pines, NC, died Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Charlotte was born May 4, 1950, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Bill and Lorene Gordon. After completing her education, she was a long-time employee of Malone & Hyde and Autozone Corporate Offices in Memphis, TN. After retirement from the corporate world, she held the position of Executive Director of the Jeniam Foundation (1992-2010) and the Jeniam II Foundation until her death.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ron (Ronnie) Gordon.
She is survived by her daughter, Leslie (Norman) McCrone of Arlington, TN, her granddaughter, Devin L. McCrone of Orlando, FL, one grandson, Corey McCrone, a great-grandson Cullen McCrone of Slayden, MS, and three sisters, Linda Gordon Bradshaw of Bartlett, TN, Deborah (Eddie) Gross of Bartlett, TN, and Judy Gordon Petty of Clifton, TN. Survivors also include many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 5-8 pm and the funeral service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, at 10 am, all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN. Interment will follow in Pittsboro Cemetery at 2pm in Pittsboro, MS.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 28, 2020