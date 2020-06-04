Charlotte Lee Joshlin, 89, passed away on June 2, 2020, after a long illness. She was a longtime member of Germantown United Methodist Church.



Mrs. Joshlin was preceded in death by her son Walter David "Josh" Joshlin and her daughter, Juanita Carol Larson.



She is survived by her husband William R. Joshlin and three grandchildren, Jason William Pegg, David Brannon Joshlin, and Jeffery Lee Gillia, and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



Mrs. Joshlin was born on Dec. 24, 1930. She was a devoted wife for 69 years. She graduated from Germantown High School and attended Memphis State University. She loved animals and the outdoors. She was involved with several church-related programs until health issues restricted her involvement.



The visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 10th at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis TN. Interment will follow at Embury Methodist Church Cemetery in Millington, TN. at 10:30 a.m.



Memorial donations can be made to the Humane Society of Memphis or Germantown United Methodist Church.

