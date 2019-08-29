|
Charlotte White Vaughan, 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born January 6, 1923 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, William and Maude Burrows, brothers, Charles and George Burrows, sister, Jane Bayer, husband, Don White and husband, Bill Vaughan, and son Daryl White. She leaves sons, Donald (Drucilla), Gene (Kathy), daughters Pene Hines (Cap), Pam Mobley (Pierce) and twelve grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a long-time active member at Highland Heights Baptist Church for 58 years where she taught Sunday School for 50 years and served on the Hospitality and History Committees. She has been a member since 2003 at Bellevue Baptist Church. After residing in several southern states in her youth, her family settled in the Bartlett area, where she was a graduate of Bartlett High School. She was a devoted mother and wife who was instrumental in the maturation of her children by being a tireless homemaker and teacher. She had an undying love for her children which she demonstrated continually in innumerable ways. Her daughter Pene has dutifully been her caregiver for the last several years.
She provided her family with many fond memories. She loved to visit her family or have them visit her. We remember with amusement her saying, when first arriving to visit, that she couldn't stay long, but she generally lingered for a while. Birthdays were always celebrated with her making her flat pan iced cake which the entire family always enjoyed.
Family will receive friends from 9:00 am to 10:00 am on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd. Services will follow at 10:00 am.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 29, 2019