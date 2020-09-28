Cherlyn Nadyne Burpee, 52, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 10:25PM.



Cher passed at home, peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.



Cher had a heart larger than life. Seeing her laugh or smile, was enough to warm your heart and lift your spirit. Anyone that knew Cher, fell in love with her.



Cher battled cancer for 8 years. Even though she was dealing with unbearable pain, she still found a way to put the needs of others before her own.



Cher was preceded in death by her father, Vincent John DeLaura. She is survived by her loving family: her husband Donald Burpee (married 33 years), her son Aaron DeLaura-Burpee, her mother Carolyn Briggs (Tom Briggs), her sister and brother, Jennifer DeLaura (Dave Long), Nick DeLaura (Courtney DeLaura) and nieces and nephews Marly, Izzy, Nick and Vinny.



The family is grateful beyond measure to Cher's friends for their friendship, support, prayers, and love.



In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to your local Humane Society or Pet Rescue Organization.



