Christian "Taylor" Johnson, 24, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Taylor was born on October 9, 1995 to PJ and Debbie Johnson in Memphis, TN and was a 2014 Graduate of Collierville High School. He was an avid sports fan. His greatest passion was football. Taylor was selected for Tennessee East vs West All-Star Game playing for the West. He also loved spending time with his family and friends, whether it was riding four wheelers with his brother Jason, playing cards, or playing video games with his brother Alex. Taylor was a sweet soul and would give the shirt off his back to help someone. He will be greatly missed by so many.



Taylor was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Dudley Cockrum and Grier Hitchcock, and great grandmothers, Georgia Clevenger, Emily Heggood and a great grandfather, Hugh Heggood.



He is survived by his parents, PJ and Debbie Johnson; two brothers, Jason Irvin (Kristen) and Alex Johnson; his grandmothers, Evelyn Cockrum and Jean Hitchcock; a nephew, Braden Irvin; two nieces, Ella and Ava Irvin; three aunts, Vickie Harris (David), Connie Benton (Mike), and Jeannie Hindman. He also leaves behind three cousins, Brad Benton, Christi Benton, Stefanie Galue, and a host of friends.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 11:00 am with visitation beginning at 10:00 am at Collierville First Baptist Church, 830 N. Byhalia Rd. Collierville, TN 38017. A private burial will follow at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pkwy. Bartlett, TN 38133.

