, age 86, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the National Healthcare Center in Somerville.Christine was born August 1, 1934 in Somerville, Tennessee, daughter of the late John Chester Taylor and Edna Lansdell Taylor Flanagan. She received her education in the Fayette County School System and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Laconia, Tennessee. Christine was a teacher for several years before becoming a truck driver for most of her life in which she enjoyed the open roads. She enjoyed working in her flowers in her yard and enjoyed being with her family.Mrs. Howcroft is survived by her daughter, Gail Howcroft of Somerville, TN; two sons, Burke Howcroft of Warren, TN and Danny Howcroft of California; her sister, Frances Galloway of Bowling Green, KY; her brother, Hardy Flanagan (Anita) of Williston, TN; six grandchildren, Cody Sides, Joshua Howcroft, Daniel Howcroft, Paul Howcroft, Keith Cox and Clint Cox; and two great-grandchildren, Jayce and Caden Howcroft. In addition to her parents, Christine was preceded by her brother, John Samuel Taylor.