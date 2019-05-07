|
Master Sergeant Christopher Dale Courson, USMC (Ret), 57, passed away May 4, 2019. He was a 21 year veteran of the United States Marine Corps and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Vickie Courson; daughter, Ashley (George) Kelley; son, Kyle Courson; grandchildren, Addie Kate, Addison Grace, Alyssa, Macon Carter, Grady, and Sutton Porter.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Master Sergeant Courson may be offered to Alpha Omega Veterans Services, 1183 Madison Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38104. alphaomegaveterans.org
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 7, 2019
