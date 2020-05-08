Christopher James Schroeder, 45, passed away on May 2, 2020. Chris was born on March 16, 1975, in Nashville, TN. He grew up in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and resided in Memphis for the past 16 years. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, a member of Highland Heights Presbyterian Church, a member of the United Association Plumbers Local 17 and employed by Gipson Mechanical. He enjoyed spending time with his family, collecting and shooting guns, working on his truck, and fishing.



He leaves behind his wife, Marie Schroeder; his four children, Lilly, Annabel, Lucy, and Luke; his mom and step-father, Mary and Leigh Brinker; five sisters, Jill Jones, Julie Schroeder, Colleen Carleton, Brenda Lee, and Laura Trepanier; and four brothers, Jesse Schroeder, Jay Schroeder, John Schroeder, and Tom Brinker; along with many nieces, nephews, friends, and a goddaughter.



Chris was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Schroeder, and one sister, Jennifer Brinker.



The family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Highland Heights Presbyterian Church, 2855 Morning Sun Road, Cordova, TN 38016 (901) 385-9000. The funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. and will be live-streamed at HHPC Worship on Facebook. Burial will be at West Tennessee Veterans' Cemetery at a later date.



The family requests memorials be given to Highland Heights Presbyterian Church's "Burn the Mortgage" Campaign.



Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation (901) 685-0723.

