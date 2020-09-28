passed away unexpectedly on September 21, 2020 at the age of 54. Chris was the youngest of three sons of William and Mary Ann Gano. He was born in New York City on June 21, 1966 and moved to Memphis with his family at the age of 10.Chris loved golfing with his brother Bill after having taught himself to play by watching the sport on television. Every year he looked forward to the St Louis Church Hole In One where he enjoyed swinging his golf club and eating the famous barbeque bologna sandwich prepared by men of the church.Christopher was a founding member of the Saint Angela Ministry at St. Louis. He regularly attended the 10:30am Mass on Sunday sitting near the front always neatly dressed in his sport coat, tie, and khaki pants.He was predeceased by his father William and brother Laurence. He leaves his mother Mary Ann, brother Bill, nieces Sarah Gano and Lauren Gano Youngblood, and great niece Ava.Chris will be remembered for his great smile and gentle manner.