Home

POWERED BY

Services
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Robin "Rob" Smith

Obituary Flowers

Christopher Robin "Rob" Smith Obituary
Christopher Robin "Rob" Smith, 49, passed away May 14, 2019 at his home in Memphis.

He was a great brother and friend, always willing to help and quick to show appreciation for even the simplest acts of kindness shown to him. Rob was a Level III CNC Machinist with Competition Cams, and an enthusiast of Volkswagen vans, model cars, and cooking.

He is survived by his sister, Lisa McCarver (Mike), brother, Jason Lusk (Jamie), nephews, Adam Rushing and Darrion Littlejohn, and Aunts, Brenda Thompson and Sharon Clark.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 5 - 7 p.m. at Canale Funeral Directors, 2700 Union Avenue Extended, Memphis.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 17, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.