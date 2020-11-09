1/1
Christopher "Grady" White
Christopher "Grady" White, 18, of Memphis, Tennessee, died on November 6, 2020.

Funeral services will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, the 13th of November at the Harding Academy Lions Field, 1100 Cherry Road, Memphis, TN 38117. Graveside services will follow Saturday morning beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Memphis, TN 38133.

Online condolences, directions and floral tributes may be found via www.memphisfuneralpoplar.com.

