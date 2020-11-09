Christopher "Grady" White
, 18, of Memphis, Tennessee, died on November 6, 2020.
Funeral services will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, the 13th of November at the Harding Academy Lions Field, 1100 Cherry Road, Memphis, TN 38117. Graveside services will follow Saturday morning beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Memphis, TN 38133.
Online condolences, directions and floral tributes may be found via www.memphisfuneralpoplar.com.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 9, 2020.