1990 – 2020



Chrystal Nicole Ward, age 29, resident of Millington, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday evening, June 21, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.



Chrystal was born December 18, 1990, in Shelby County, Tennessee, and graduated from Cordova High School in 2010. She was a lifelong resident of the Millington and Memphis areas and was employed as a veterinary clinic assistant. Chrystal attended Hope Church in Cordova and enjoyed animals and painting.



Chrystal is survived by her father, Edward "Mike" Ward, and stepmother, Laurie of Millington, TN; her mother, Stephanie Stacy, and stepfather, Shannon of Dandridge, TN; her sister, Hannah Michelle of Dandridge, TN; her paternal grandparents, Edward Montell Ward and Sharleen Marie Ward of Toone, TN; and her maternal grandparents, Evelyn Stafford of Olive Branch, MS and Ben Thompson of Dandridge, TN.



Funeral Services for Chrystal will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Chrystal will be from 12 to 2 P.M. Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Kailyn Doyle, Travis Doyle, Nick Doyle, Randy Case, Shannon Stacy and John Denbow.



The family requests that memorials be directed to LeBonheur Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174.



