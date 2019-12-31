|
Chuck Abraham, 55, of Cordova, TN passed away December 29, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Abraham, Sr. and his father in law, John Stedman, Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Abraham; his sons, Brandon Abraham (Jennifer), Brett Abraham; his daughter, Nicole Abraham; his mother, Betty Tackett; and his sister, Terri Caldwell.
Memorials may be made to or to West Cancer Center.
Family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Friday, January 3rd at Trinity Baptist Church, 8899 Trinity Road, Cordova, TN. A celebration of life will follow at 2:00pm.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 1, 2020