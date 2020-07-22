Cindy Lepard, 60, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Regional One in Memphis, TN.



She was born on September 17, 1959 to the late Steve and Evelyn Manning. Cindy was a hard and dedicated worker. She worked as a Supervisor for National Filter Media for 23 years. Her greatest passion in life was spending time with her children and grandchildren.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Mike Manning.



Cindy is survived by two children, David Lepard (Janis) of Southaven, MS, and Darlene Jones of West Helena, AR. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Xavier Jones, Sydney Watkins, Owen Jones, Brianna Lepard, Caleb Jones, and Elena Lepard.



Family will receive friends Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Byhalia Cemetery in Byhalia, MS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store