Cindy Lynn (Sharp) Perkins
1962-2020
Cindy Lynn Perkins (née Sharp) was called to Heaven on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 at the age of 58. Cindy leaves her daughter, Abby, and her husband, Perk; also her father, Bobby Dewayne Sharp. Cindy was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Ann Sharp. She also leaves a host of extended family and friends who loved and cherished her throughout her life.
Cindy was born on February 26th, 1962, and grew up in Memphis, TN, graduating from ECS High School in 1980. Cindy and Perk were married in 1999 and recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. The last two decades of Cindy's life were spent working hard for her family, raising her dear beloved daughter Abby, and splitting time between her extended family, her Church family, and her true-blue circle of friends.
Cindy was easy to love, loved by many; she had a way of brightening up a room whenever she walked in. Cindy was carefree and loving, at heart a kind, generous and down-to-earth person; she was part city girl, part country girl, fitting in seamlessly wherever she went and with whomever she was with.
Cindy's family and friends were the most important thing in her life, and the feeling was fully reciprocated. She left this life way too early and will be deeply missed.
Memorials and/or flowers may be sent to:
Highland Heights Presbyterian Church, 2855 Morning Sun, Cordova TN 38016https://hhpc.org
[Give Online] ph 901.385.9000
Memorial Service: 2:00 PM Saturday, July 18th, 2020
Highland Heights Presbyterian Church, 2855 Morning Sun, Cordova TN
Masks optional (Church policy)
Facebook Livestream https://www.facebook.com/hhpc.epc
Funeral arrangements entrusted to:
Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation ph 901.685.0723