In the early hours of Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Claire Sophia Hornby
passed away at home. Claire lived her final days in the care of her parents, supported by her hospice team.
Claire was born at St. Clare's Hospital in Weston, WI on May 29, 2010. She was the essence of joyfulness, and radiated kindness and good humor. She loved to sing and dance and always had a smile on her face. She was an enthusiastic student at John Marshall Elementary School and studied the harp at the Aber Suzuki Center in Stevens Point, WI.
Her family called her "Cautious Claire," as she was always careful and protective of those she loved. Most important to Claire were her family, friends and her puppy, whom she named, Mr. Freddy von Fluffypants. She never held back on the love she shared with so many.
Her childhood cancer journey began in April 2019 at Marshfield Children's Hospital and Clinics in Wisconsin. Eligible for a clinical trial, Claire and her family traveled to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Memphis, TN. There she was diagnosed and began treatment for a Diffuse Midline Glioma in May 2019. In partnership with St. Jude, she also received care at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, also in Memphis.
She faced her disease with strength and a quiet courage that were well beyond her years. She loved God and her faith families at First United Methodist Church in Wausau, WI and St. John's United Methodist Church in Memphis, TN. Her faith helped her find peace throughout her journey.
Claire and her family remain deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from their community, family and friends.
Claire's tumor, which she named "Nerd," was donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
upon her death. Claire's great hope was that her contributions to medical research might lead to a cure.
Claire is survived by her mom and dad, Kirsten and Kurt Hornby; brother, Oliver Hornby; stepsister, Paige Hornby; her dog Mr. Freddy von Fluffypants; maternal grandparents, Charles and Lin Strong; paternal grandparents, James and Kathy Hornby; as well as many other special family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents: Neal and Gladys Strong, Willard and Lorraine Knutson, Fredrick and Melinda Hornby, and Sylvester and Ann Geishirt; her grandpa's dog, Abby; and her very special friends from St. Jude Research Hospital.
A private service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. A drive-in service for the public will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Wausau East High School, 2607 N 18th Street, Wausau, WI. Local COVID-19 guidelines for masks and social distancing will be adhered to at both services. Specific instruction regarding these services can be found here https://www.facebook.com/events/650284202589015. Both services will be live-streamed on Claire's Obituary page https://www.helke.com/obituary/Claire-Hornby. At a later date, interment will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau, WI.
Memorials may be directed to the family at https://www.helke.com/obituary/Claire-Hornby or in Claire's honor at The Cure Starts Now: http://donate2csn.org/ClaireH or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6720010&pg=personal&fr_id=39300