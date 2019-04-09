Resources More Obituaries for Clara Mosby Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clara Marie (Huber) Mosby

1925 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Clara Marie Huber Mosby was born in Linton, Indiana, on February 10, 1925, and died at the age of 94 on April 4, 2019, in Memphis, Tennessee.



Clara was born at the family homeplace on a farm in Linton, Indiana, where she lived all of her childhood. Descendants live in the homeplace to this day. Her father, William Russell Huber, died when she was two years old. Her mother, Clara Haseman Huber, passed away when she was 11. Her three older brothers, Wally, Bill, and Hase raised her from that point on, along with a caregiver.



After graduating from Linton-Stockton High School, Clara moved to Chicago, Illinois, where she worked for Marshall Field & Company department store as an executive assistant. While singing in the church choir, the love of her life, Robert "Bob" William Franklin Mosby, saw her from a distance. They began a storybook courtship and were married on May 16, 1953. They moved to St. Louis in 1956 and settled in Memphis in 1958. At the time of Bob's death, they had been married 63 years.



Bob and Clara raised three daughters: Cynthia, Janet, and Rebecca. Clara's life's work was centered on family and church. She merged those two passions beautifully when she joined the staff of Scenic Hills United Methodist Church Day School when her youngest daughter enrolled there. Clara was director of the day school for almost three decades.



Clara excelled in many areas. She was well-known for her self-taught cooking skills. She was a fixture in the church kitchen and was renowned for the meals she prepared for her family every Sunday after church. She was an expert seamstress who loved machine sewing, French hand-sewing, knitting, and English smocking. She loved music and was active in the Beethoven Club of Memphis. Clara's interests extended to sports as well. She was a devoted fan of the Scenic Hills UMC Warriors, Indiana Hoosiers, Memphis Grizzlies, St. Louis Cardinals, and Vanderbilt Commodores. The last several years, she spent many hours knitting and watching her teams on television.



A faithful member of Scenic Hills United Methodist Church since 1959, Clara served in many capacities, such as chair of the staff-parish committee, chair of missions, Sunday school teacher, member of the administrative council, and dedicated soprano in the choir. Clara was a leader in the United Methodist Women, served as a key woman for the Methodist Hospital Auxiliary, and was active in Church Women United.



Clara is survived by her three daughters: Cynthia Jaggers (Jim), Janet Ross, and Rebecca Halvorson (Joel), all of Bartlett, Tennessee; nine grandchildren: Justin, Jeremy, Jennifer, and Will Jaggers, Paul (Alex), Heather Sprague (Joel), and Jacob Ross, and Olivia and Ben Halvorson; four great-grandchildren: Patrick and Grace Jaggers, Preston Ross, and Elijah Sprague; and many extended family members and friends she loved so well.



The family wishes to thank her caregivers, especially Stephanie Cathey and Shirley Carpenter. Stephanie graciously cared for Bob and Clara for almost five years, making it possible for them to stay in their home and bringing them much joy in their final years.



If friends desire, memorials may be made to Scenic Hills United Methodist Church, 2847 Pembroke Road, Memphis, TN 38128.



The Family will receive friends Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133. A Celebration of Life service will be Friday, April 12th at 2 p.m. at Scenic Hills United Methodist Church, 2847 Pembroke Road. Burial will follow at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133. The family invites friends to join them for a catered "traditional Sunday dinner" at the church following the burial.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Mosby family. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Protect your loved ones from worry. Begin now to set up a reliable advance funeral plan. Learn More Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.