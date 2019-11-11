|
Clara Penelope "Penny" Nowlin, 72, of Memphis, TN, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Penny was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother to her family. Following high school graduation, she completed studies to work as a beautician and worked in job placement at Snelling Staffing. She was a faithful member of Leawood Baptist Church where she served in the church nursery, volunteered during Vacation Bible School, and enjoyed fellowshipping with her Isabell Keathley Sunday School class. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren, gardening, sewing, crafting, and had a big heart for her pets and animal rescue. She shared her faith in Jesus with others and was always ready to serve her friends and family.
Visitation was 11 am to 1 pm, Saturday, November 9, with funeral service at 1 pm, all at Leawood Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by parents Wilburn and Clara Thomas, and her husband of nearly 50 years, Jerry Lynn Nowlin. She is survived by two daughters, Dianne Maybee (Andrew) and Sherry Wesley (Billy); three grandsons, Daniel, David, and Drew; two granddaughters, Michaela and Abby; brother, Ron Thomas, and nephew, Ronnie Thomas. The family requests that memorials be sent to Leawood Baptist Church.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 11, 2019