Cleo Virginia Jackson, age 84, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Cleo was born July 6, 1936 in Memphis, TN.



Ms. Jackson was a graduate of AM & N College and Memphis State University, and she taught at Hamilton High School throughout her teaching career. She contributed often to her community and after retirement she volunteered her time at the Orange Mound Senior Center.



She loved God and frequented several churches in the community.



Cleo was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Moore Jackson, her sister, Mary Louise Jackson Cook, and her nephew, Adrian Jackson. She is survived by her great nieces; Andrea Jackson, Delice Jackson, Jessica Jackson, and host of family and friends.



Her philosophy was "Live each day as if you are going to die tomorrow." With this concept as her guiding force, she made a phenomenal contribution to may lives & will be deeply missed.



A graveside service will be held at 2pm, on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.

