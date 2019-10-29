Home

Cleta B. Gray Obituary
Cleta B. Gray, 89, of Saulsbury, TN passed away October 28, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her 6 siblings.

Cleta is survived by her husband of 46 years, Jim Gray; her daughter, Reneè Barmer (Ken); her son Jeffery Rowland; 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday, November 1st at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00 pm with a burial at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Rd, Memphis, TN.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 29, 2019
