Clifford Erle Merryman

1936 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Clifford Erle Merryman was born September 1, 1936, in Ocala, Florida.



He was the oldest of three living brothers, Stan, Murray, Norman and one living sister Nancy Guy. He passed away

March 25, 2019, at his longtime home in Germantown, TN.



Erle and his wife, Beverly have three children Clifford and Cary Merryman and Gwen Merryman Scholes. They have also been

blessed to have 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren that call him Papaw. Erle was married to Beverly Ann Williams Merryman for 62 years. They were high school sweethearts and Southside Scrappers, the Class of 55. Erle played football, basketball, and track.



He received the Civitan Leadership Scholarship to Southwestern, now Rhodes College and played football there as well. After a year, he transferred to Memphis State University where he would earn his bachelor degree as a Math Major.



Erle retired from Memphis Light Gas and Water after 40 years as the Manager of Central Shops. He also served as a former President of the Engineers' Club of Memphis. He loved attending University of Memphis football games; he was an avid tennis and golf player; and enjoyed fishing. He loved his church, Forest Hill Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday school

teacher and choir member. He loved to sing in the choir.



He will be sorely missed by his family and friends but we rejoice that he is in the presence of our Lord, Jesus Christ.



The family will receive friends from 10:30 until service time at 11:30 am, on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Forest Hill Baptist Church 3645 Forest Hill Irene Rd Germantown, TN 38138. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Southwoods Cemetery Memphis, TN. Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 27, 2019