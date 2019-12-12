|
Clifton Lee Covington, of Collierville, Tennessee, died on the 11th of December, 2019 at the age of 81.
Born on April 22, 1938, in New Albany, Mississippi, Mr. Covington was the last of four children born to the late James Edward & Eula Mae Warren Covington. He attended Macedonia High School in Union County, Mississippi before moving to Aurora, Illinois to work for Western Electric Company.
Moving back to Memphis in 1963 with his wife Doris, Cliff then began his 28-year career with Sears, retiring in 1989. Then he went to work for the Memphis City Schools as a supervising building engineer. He has been an active member of Collierville First Baptist Church for over 25 years. He enjoyed gardening, working in his yard, traveling, spending time with family and friends; sports and especially Chicago Cubs Baseball!
Mr. Covington is survived by his wife of 62 years Doris; children Ronnie (Terri), Rhonda (Richard) and Rusty (Mindi); grandchildren Brian Covington, April Covington, Averi (Trevor) Wilkinson, and Tanner Covington; and two great-grandchildren Tristan & Braeden.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, December 13th from six o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening at Collierville Funeral Home, 534 W. Poplar, Collierville, TN. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14th beginning at two o'clock in the afternoon at the First Baptist Church of Collierville, 830 N. Byhalia Road, Collierville, TN. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville and Pastor Chuck Herring will lead the day's services.
The family suggests memorials in Cliff's name in lieu of flowers by check be made to the "building fund" of the First Baptist Church of Collierville.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 12, 2019