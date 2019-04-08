Resources More Obituaries for Clifton Bell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clifton Lewis "Louie" Bell

Clifton Lewis Bell ("Tiger Lou", "Big Daddy"), 67, left us Sunday, April 7th to join his Mama and his beloved TOM - the tiger.



Louie was born December 27th, 1951, minutes after his twin sister Lucy.



Louie leaves the love of his life (his words), his wife, Julie Conway Bell; his twin sister Lucy Bell Butler and her husband and Louie's best friend and partner-in-crime, Larry Butler; beloved niece Jennifer Spaulding; brother Clark Bell III (Rip); stepfather Jere Reid; Aunt Rosemary Norfleet and many Mississippi cousins.



He was predeceased by his parents: Clark W. Bell, Jr and Claire Jamison Reid. And by his grandparents: Rev. Clark and Irene Bell; Clifton and Louise Jamison.



Louie retired from the City of Memphis, Parks Division as Big Cat Keeper at the Memphis Zoo after 46 years. He was the longest continuous employed staff.



Louie was most proud of the fact that he raised the original TOM - the tiger mascot of Memphis State University from a cub until TOM's death in 1992. He took TOM to all of the football and basketball games during that time. He loved TOM.



Louie started his zoo career early as a child at the free circus working the pony track for Tommy O'Brien and as a clown! He became an official zookeeper in 1971 and remained so until he retired in 2017 after 46 years.



Over the years, working at the zoo, Louie cared for not only cats but bears, sea lions, hoofstock, elephants, and more. In 1976 Louie took an elephant downtown to see President Gerald Ford. He also took a camel to see Jerry Lawler when he wrested the Sheik at the Coliseum.



Louie's love of animals spilled over into his personal life as well. He always had dogs, cats, horses, birds, goats, etc.



Louie's enormous heart and boundless sense of humor will be remembered by so very many people. Louie LOVED to talk to and joke with people wherever he went. There are cashiers and waitresses who will never be the same! Louie never forgot anyone he met.



Louie and Julie THANK with all their hearts everyone who helped take care of him. Especially Dr. William K. Walsh and the nurses at Baptist Cancer Clinic and his longtime good friend, Dr. Robert Kraus, whom he loved and was always reassured by.



Louie will be missed more than he knows by more people and animals than he knows.



Visitation will be Friday, April 12th from 5 pm - 7 pm at Canale Funeral Directors, 2700 Union Avenue Extended. Funeral service will be 10 am Saturday, April 13th at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 1644 Jackson Ave.



Memorials can be sent to St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church; Memphis Zoo; or Lifeblood.



