On the evening of January 7th, 2020, Clint McCollum passed away due to a single car accident. He was 19 years old. Clint was born on October 10, 2000, in Charlotte, NC. He has since grown up in Germantown, TN, and has lived here since he was 11 months old. Clint was one of two children born to Bill and Melissa McCollum. He is leaving behind his sister, Amber McCollum, and his dog, Lucy. He will also be missed by his extended family and many, many friends. Clint was attending Southwest Community College and was enrolled in their Automotive Program. He was on his way to becoming a great mechanic. He had recently acquired a 1970 International Scout to fix up in his spare time. Clint played lacrosse in elementary, middle and high school. He also enjoyed skateboarding, and could often be seen at the Dust Bowl behind Houston High School. Clint was able to experience traveling to Guatemala, Mexico, and Uganda on various mission trips as he shared his love for the Lord. Two of Clint's best qualities were his work ethic and his ability to make friends. Clint was loving, loyal, funny, and a fierce friend. He will forever be missed.
Clint's visitation will be at Memphis Funeral Home on Saturday, January 11 from 5 PM - 8 PM. The funeral service will be at Harvest Church on Sunday, January 12 at 2 PM (3645 Forest Hill Irene Road, Germantown, TN 38138). The burial will follow the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Calvary Rescue Mission where he served with his family.
"The thief does not come except to steal kill and destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly." - John 10:10
Praise God! Clint is now living that abundant life with Jesus!
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 9, 2020