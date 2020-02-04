|
Clinton Wagner Garrison, 72, a life long resident of Memphis, died Saturday, February 1, 2020, after a long illness. She was born to Clinton Justice Wagner and Vera Boren Wagner on March 14, 1947, who preceded her in death. Her sisters Judy Wagner Hanson and Beth Wagner Stevens also preceded her in death.
She graduated from East High School and attended Memphis State University.
Clinton leaves her husband of 53 years, Lynn L. Garrison, her three children, son David L. Garrison (Marcia), daughters Lindsay Garrison Johnson (Brian) and Elizabeth L. Mathis. Clinton also leaves 7 grandchildren, Zachary Johnson, Sarah Johnson, Tiffany Johnson, Laura Garrison, Steven Garrison, Sarah Price and Seane Price (Caitlin). She also leaves a great-granddaughter Natalyn, sister Sue Goodwin as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Clinton worked in YMCA camps for many years with her husband, Lynn. She was an accomplished cook, a skilled gardener, and an avid reader. She loved crochet and playing trivia at the Half Shell.
Family and friends will gather on Friday, February 7, from six o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening.
The family requests donations be sent to in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 4, 2020