1947 – 2019

Clyde Jimmy "Jim" Hartsoe, age 72, resident of Cordova, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday afternoon, April 28, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.



A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Hartsoe will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Chris Hodges officiating. Interment will be private. A visitation for Mr. Hartsoe will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.



Jim was born January 2, 1947, in Paragould, Arkansas, the son of the late Clyde Theodore Hartsoe and Ruby Faye McCormick Hartsoe. He was a graduate of Paragould High School in Arkansas and attended Mid-South Bible College. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War period and was employed as an industrial salesman for Mid-South Adhesives. Jim was a former resident of Memphis for ten years before moving to Cordova and was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Warren Ward Sunday School class. He enjoyed Bible Study and visiting with his family.



Mr. Hartsoe is survived by two brothers, Troy Cleveland Stidham of Paragould, AR, DeWayne Hartsoe of Memphis, TN; and five sisters, Sharon Lee Cook of Olive Branch, MS, Nancy Beatrice Simpson of Paragould, AR, Peggy Joyce Harris of Beech Island, SC, Deborah Lynn Sharp of Collierville, TN and Patricia Ann Coln of Elsmere, KY.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Herman Laverle "Johnny" Hartsoe, Edward Leon Hartsoe, James Wilbourne Hartsoe; and two sisters, Mary Magoline Hartsoe and Dorothy Marie Hartsoe.



Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 30, 2019