Clytie Doris Frisch died peacefully in Germantown, TN on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the age of 81.



Doris is survived by her husband Emil Frisch. Her daughter Allyson Frisch and partner Jeremy Snell. Her daughter Kristi Frisch and her husband Trent Pitts. A grandson Brenden Snell and step-granddaughter Harper Pitts, both of whom she loved with all of her heart. Her brother Frank Delano Jennings, his wife Jimmie Nell Jennings and daughter Betty Gai Denton. She was preceded in death by her father Albert Jennings, her mother Clytie Jennings (Fitts), and her brothers Dan and Marshall Jennings.



Doris was born in Cerro Gordo, TN where she graduated from Central High School in Savannah, TN in 1957. She moved to Memphis, TN to live with her aunt Vashti Fitts and attended West Tennessee State Normal College until taking an administrative position at the University of Tennessee Medical College. Later she worked as a teacher's assistant at Dogwood Elementary School until she retired.



There will be small private ceremony.



In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital or Memphis Humane Society.

