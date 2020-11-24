Cody Climer

1992 – 2020

, age 28, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home.Cody was born March 4, 1992, in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Donald Climer and Amy Roberts. He graduated from Rossville Christian Academy and was employed as a welder. Cody loved Memphis Grizzlies basketball and Alabama football.Cody is survived by his son, Grayson Alexander Climer of Spring Hill, TN; his mother, Amy Roberts (Lane) of Brandon, MS; his father, Donald Climer (Ellen) of Nesbit, MS; his grandmother, Pat Barrett of Oakland, TN; three sisters, Ashley Climer (Andrew) of Bartlett, TN, Madison Roberts of Brandon, MS and Siri Climer of Nesbit, MS; his brother, Donald Climer, Jr. (Christian) of Grenada, MS; Grayson's mother, Lauren White of Spring Hill, TN; four nieces and two nephews.He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Richard Barrett and Johnnie Roberts.Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Zach Diana, John Pitts, Donald Climer, Jr., Andrew Sanders, Richard Beach, Donald Climer, Sr. and David Walker.