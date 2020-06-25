Collins Elizabeth Leach, 5, of Memphis, TN was tragically killed in an automobile accident Monday evening.
Collins was pure joy and brought immense happiness to all her family and friends. To paraphrase the words of her teachers, Ms. Jeanice and Ms. Wendy at St. Louis Catholic School, "Collins was one of the most beautiful, inside and out, little girls we have ever had in our class. She was nothing but pure joy to have in our class and we loved her so much." We all loved her dearly and will miss her forever.
Collins leavers her parents Phillip Joseph Leach and Jessica Hope Wilkins, and her brother, Andrew Wilkes Leach; grandparents, Pamela Lacey Leach, Jack Leach, Amos Dwight Wilkins, and Vickie Wilkins; uncles Chad Pfund (Lori), John Leach (Connie), Kevin Wilkins (Marnie); aunts Stacey Pfund Milton (Brayden) and Leslie Wilkins Noble (Phillip); and a host of cousins and friends.
Funeral service for Collins will be Saturday at 10 am at St. Louis Catholic Church in Memphis.
Donations may be made to St. Louis Catholic Church or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 25, 2020.