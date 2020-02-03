|
Conda Rhea Winchester, age 58, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, in Memphis, TN. She was born on August 2, 1961, in Chicago, IL. to Roger (Neil) and Peggy Winchester. She was well-loved and respected as Director of Revenue Services for Baker Donelson where she made her career of 35 years. She was an active member of Faith Baptist Church.
She is survived by her father, Roger (Neil) Winchester and his wife Pat Cagle Winchester along with her sister Carla Winchester-Medlin and her husband Chuck Medlin with their four children; Charly Snider, Levi Snider, Charly Medlin, and Cori Medlin. She was proceeded in passing by her mother, Peggy Winchester.
Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation Monday, February 3, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Faith Baptist Church. The funeral will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11:00 am also at Faith Baptist Church. 3755 N. Germantown Pkwy Bartlett, TN. Following the funeral, there will be a graveside service at Eastside Cemetery in Martin, TN at 3:30 pm.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Winchester family.
Gifts in memory of Conda's legacy may be offered to .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 3, 2020