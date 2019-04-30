Resources More Obituaries for Corrine Young Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Corrine Orelia (Graham) Young

1924 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Corrine Orelia Graham Young, age 94, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Corrine was born October 14, 1924, in Hendersonville, North Carolina.



Corrine and her husband, Alvis Thomas Young, were married September 20, 1951, in Thomasville, Georgia, and were married for 40 years until his death on May 10, 1991. Corrine was a Bible Instructor and was leading a tent revival meeting when Alvis and a friend happened to come to listen. Alvis took one look at Corrine and told his friend, "I'm going to marry her one day." His friend thought he was crazy, but Alvis was right, and the rest is history.



Corrine earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Southern Missionary College (now known as Southern Adventist University) in Collegedale, Tennessee, and went on to earn a Master of Education from Georgia State University in 1972.



She lived a long and productive life showing her dedication and caring for the welfare of others, earning the love and affection of her fellow citizens from all walks of life and all ages. She was a faithful member of Memphis First Seventh-Day Adventist Church and she taught in the Adventist School System for many years.



Mrs. Young was honored in Personalities of America, Marquis Who's Who in Religion, Dictionary of International Biography, Community Leaders of America, International Book of Honor, International Who's Who of Professional & Business Women, Director of Distinguished Leadership and The World's Who's Who of Women. She was an honored member of the Bartlett community for 42 years and worked diligently for the betterment of Bartlett.



Corrine was a member of the Bartlett City Beautiful Commission for a total of 22 years, serving from 1983 – 1986, and from 1989 – 2006. During her tenor, she was involved in many activities of this commission including holding the office of publicity person, which entailed evaluating and delivering Yard of the month and Civic Pride Awards; participated in the evaluation, judging, and delivering the awards for the annual Christmas Lighting Contest; helped decorate Elva Bledsoe Park and gazebo at Christmastime; encouraging businesses to improve their landscaping by planting flowers for the America in Bloom program; worked during the Annual Tree, Plant and Shrub Sale to promote the beautification of Bartlett; planted flowers around the gazebos entering Bartlett Station; and prepared and served food for the City Beautiful members. She loved her City Beautiful family so much and loved being involved in the community.



Corrine is preceded in death by her parents, Elzie Charran Graham and Amanda Eleanor Schuster Graham; Brothers: Charran, Irving, Alvan, Obed, and James Graham; Sisters: Thelma Ellyson, Delice Williams, Chloe Acuff.



She is survived by, daughter Jeanie Young Underwood (Billy), of Bartlett, TN; Grandson Brandon Lee Underwood (Jessa) and great-granddaughter Sienna Leigh Underwood of Apopka, Florida; and Grandson Bryan Andrew Underwood of Bartlett, TN.



The family will receive friends Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 12 – 2 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway, Bartlett TN, 38133. A celebration of Corrine's life will follow at 2 PM, also at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Young family. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.