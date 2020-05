Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Cory's life story with friends and family

Share Cory's life story with friends and family

Cory Mosby, 33, passed April 29, 2020 in Memphis, TN.



Visitation, Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 12 until 1 p.m., Funeral 1 p.m. at Mt. Eagle Baptist Church 22 Fields Avenue.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store