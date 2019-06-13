Services Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 (901) 725-0100 Resources More Obituaries for Crowley Davis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Crowley Armour "C.A." Davis Jr.

Obituary Flowers Crowley Armour ("C.A.") Davis, Jr. passed away on June 12th. A lifelong Memphian, C.A graduated from Messick High School and then Duke University. C.A. attended Vanderbilt University School of Law, where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. He served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Naval Reserves from 1944-1959. Returning to Memphis, C.A. practiced law for over 50 years before retiring in 2000. He was a member of the Tennessee Bar Association and past president of both the West Memphis Hunt Club and the Millington Hunt Club. An avid outdoorsman, C.A. was a lifelong hunter and fisherman as well as a devoted farmer.



C.A. is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia D. ("Tish") Davis, children Scott Davis, Emily Eaton (Michael), Laura Brooksbank (Thornton, Sr.), grandchildren Connwell Davis, Nathan Davis, Archer Eaton, Thornton Brooksbank, Jr., Mary Preston Brooksbank, Daniel Eaton, David Eaton, and great-granddaughter, Teigan Leslie Davis.



Following a private family burial, a celebration of life service will be held Sunday, June 16th at 2:30 pm in the Chapel at Independent Presbyterian Church. Visitation will precede the service, beginning at 1:30 pm. Arrangements are being handled by Memphis Funeral Home on Poplar Avenue.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made to Independent Presbyterian Church or a .



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the Davis family. Published in The Daily Memphian on June 13, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries