Cynthia Sue White, 72, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Olive Grove Terrace in Olive Branch, MS.



Cynthia was born on October 12, 1947, to the late Clarence and Ruth Mullet in Massillon, Ohio. She graduated from Kent State University in 1968 with a B.S. in Education. Cynthia retired after 16 years of service as store manager at Lane Bryant. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 14 years, Johnny C. White. Survivors include two siblings, Rebecca Raymond (George), and Mark Mullett; three nieces and two special lifelong friends, Shirley Treacle and Forrest Foster.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Autumn Woods Cemetery, 6240 Davidson Rd. Olive Branch, MS 38654.



