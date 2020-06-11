Cynthia Sue White
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia Sue White, 72, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Olive Grove Terrace in Olive Branch, MS.

Cynthia was born on October 12, 1947, to the late Clarence and Ruth Mullet in Massillon, Ohio. She graduated from Kent State University in 1968 with a B.S. in Education. Cynthia retired after 16 years of service as store manager at Lane Bryant. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 14 years, Johnny C. White. Survivors include two siblings, Rebecca Raymond (George), and Mark Mullett; three nieces and two special lifelong friends, Shirley Treacle and Forrest Foster.
.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Autumn Woods Cemetery, 6240 Davidson Rd. Olive Branch, MS 38654.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
6628952310
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved