1956 – 2020

Dale Gordon Turner, age 63, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life April 29, 2020, at his residence.



Dale was born September 22, 1956, in Batesville, Arkansas, and was the son of the late Virgil Robert Turner and Rosie Irene Smith Turner. He received his education at Southside School in Southside, Arkansas, and attended the Delta Technical Institute in Marked Tree, Arkansas. Dale has been employed in the Paint Department with Carrier Corporation in Collierville, Tennessee for 25 years. He was quite the carpenter and enjoyed using his gift of carpentry to help others. Dale had a huge heart and received much joy from helping others. Dale had a love for music, enjoyed attending concerts, and was a huge Bob Dylan fan. Spending time with his family was one of his greatest joys. He loved cooking out and sitting by the campfires. Off-roading and boating at Pickwick Lake brought he and his family much joy. He wasn't much of an animal person, but he certainly shared a special love for a sweet dog named Hinnie.



Mr. Turner is survived by his brother, Charles Turner (Diane) of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and his sister, Barbara Ross of Smithville, Arkansas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Glen Turner and Ronnie Gene Turner and his sister, Brenda Sue Turner Clutts.



The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Interment was in the Hood Cemetery.



