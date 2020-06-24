Dale Schmidt Reed, 81, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on May 30, 2020. Born in Memphis, TN February 13, 1939, the youngest of the 7 daughters of Miles and Stella Schmidt. She followed in her parent's footsteps in accounting. She was a CPA for 60 years to many clients that she called friends. She loved her husband and family dearly and her faith in the Lord was strong.



Dale eloped and married Bruce Wayne Reed on February 4, 1956. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and "Mimi". She is survived by her husband of 64 years Bruce Reed. She is also survived by her two sons, Wayne Reed (Nancy) of Collierville, TN, Hayes Reed of Southaven, MS and her daughter Cheryl McKee (Larry) of Memphis, TN, her 7 grandchildren, Brian Reed (Lydia), Amber Reed, Steven Reed (Megan), Kalie Burleson (Preston), Cody McLendon, Logan McKee and Lawson McKee, and 7 great-grandchildren, Owen, Miles, Nolan, Annistyn, Rye, Kayleigh, and Parker. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Douglas Allen Reed, her parents, and her 6 sisters.



Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27 at Harmony Church of Bartlett, 6740 St. Elmo Road, Bartlett, TN. with Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 pm.



