Dallas Ronald (Ron) Little, 76, said aloha to his home of Collierville, TN and went to be with Jesus on the morning of August 24, 2020. He was born on January 30, 1944 in Cairo, IL to Lorraine Winn and Arlo Little.



He met his wife, Sharon Little, on a blind date and they married September 12, 1964. He was known for his love of jokes and laughing, constant desire to travel and explore the world, devotion to the St. Louis Cardinals, dislike of shoes, Paul Bunyan ability to build his and his mother's homes, an affinity to the Hawaiian islands, and unconditional love for his family.



Ron graduated from University of Tennessee in Memphis with his Doctor of Pharmacy degree. He spent his lifelong career as a pharmacist advocating for patients, sometimes to the frustration of the doctors, and taking many in the healthcare industry under his wing and mentoring them.



He was a lifelong member of the NRA, a member of the RAO Chi Honorary Pharmacy, a long-time member of East Win Christian Church, and a retired member of the Shelby County Sheriff Reserves.



He is survived by his wife Sharon; his children Mike (Leigh Ann) and Becky (Jorge); his grandchildren Shannon (Scott), Kayton, and Allie; his sister Patty; and his "babies" Kandy and Belle.



He was preceded in death by his mother Lorraine, his father Arlo, and his "babies" Bear, Duke, Freeway, Mollie, Precious, Poopsie, and Pug.



Visitation will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at East Win Christian Church, 435 Hacks Cross Road, from 11:00am to 1:00pm, with memorial service starting at 1:00pm. Graveside service will immediately follow at Memphis Funeral Home, 3700 North Germantown Parkway. Masks over the nose and mouth are required for all services. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to East Win Christian Church.



Ron has requested that all attendees dress casual for his services: jeans, shorts, island wear and Cardinals jerseys only. He said he will come back to haunt anyone who wears khakis or anything formal.

