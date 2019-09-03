|
Dan H. Nix died on August 31, 2019. He was born to Casey A. and Alma Doolin Nix on February 24, 1944 in Paris, TX. Though he lived many places throughout his life, he settled in Memphis to be near family. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Andy Nix and Nicki Soule, and his two grandchildren Mary Gara and Gray Nix, his sister Mary Delle (Greg) Smolarz. He is predeceased by his parents and brother Larry Nix.
Dan was affectionately known as "PeePaw" by many of his friends, family, and anybody who paused within earshot. (Of course, there are stories behind that.) He attended Baylor University where he played golf and Virginia Tech where he got his doctorate in education. He had many careers during his full life including; college professor, restaurant entrepreneur, golf pro, and music portfolio manager. While small in stature, PeePaw had a gigantic golf game and was particularly gifted at the short game. One of his signature moves was chipping in to win some money from younger guys who could out drive him by scores of yards. He liked scotch whiskey and was reported by several to be the best friend they ever had.
Dan was tough as nails, but had the most gentle of hearts. He will be missed by many.
A memorial service will be held at Family Funeral Care on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11:00 am, with a visitation prior from 10 am until 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dan's name to Birdies for the Brave or the .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 3, 2019