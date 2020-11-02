Daniel Joseph Trujillo, 66, a longtime resident of Collierville, TN, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was born in Anchorage, Alaska on July 5, 1954, to Louis G. Trujillo and Annelore Schneider Trujillo and grew up in Trinidad, Colorado with 13 siblings.



As a young man, Daniel served in the US Army and while stationed in Okinawa, Japan met his future wife, Cindy. After graduating from the University of Southern Colorado (now Colorado State University-Pueblo), he spent his career in the manufacturing and distribution industry.



Daniel enjoyed hunting, going to the shooting range, fishing, camping, and hiking through the Rocky Mountains and the Smoky Mountains. He was an avid reader of history and adventure. He rooted for the Denver Broncos and enjoyed attending baseball games and NASCAR races. He was a great cook and participated in the Memphis in May BBQ Festival where he perfected his recipe for the best tender ribs and shoulders.



Daniel was preceded in death by his parents Louis G. Trujillo and Annelore Schneider Trujillo, brother Richard Trujillo and sister Patricia Trujillo. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cindy Peller Trujillo, his daughters Michelle Stansell (Robert) of Atlanta, GA, and Elizabeth Trujillo of Collierville, TN and his siblings Gabriel Trujillo (Gabrielle), Melitta Fuerst, Lauren Trujillo, Monica Horak (Curry), Ralph Trujillo (Lucy), Anthony Trujillo, David Trujillo (Peggy), Ursula Sagehorn (Ray), Andrea Marko (Ron), Chris Trujillo (Brenda), Susanna Stinnett, and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 4 pm until service time at 5 pm, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store