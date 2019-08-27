|
|
|
Daniel Wayne Chancey died at the age of 56 after a courageous and long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on January 26, 1963, in Millington, TN. He moved around with his naval family until finally settling back in Millington. He graduated from Thrifthaven Baptist School in 1981 and attended Bob Jones University in South Carolina. He began his life-long and highly regarded career in property and asset management in Memphis.
He leaves behind his wife, Beth Chancey (Switzer), daughters, Hannah Elizabeth Chancey, Mary Rachel Chancey, and Ruth Abigail Chancey, all of Memphis. His mother Edith May (Threlkeld) Chancey, sisters and brothers Larry (Ellen) Chancey, Rachel (Mike) Duerksen, Cathy Chancey, Brenda (James) Taylor, Dorothy Chancey, Linda (James) Doan, Jimmy (Angie) Chancey, and Crystal (Billy) Chancey.
He was preceded in death by his father Samuel Earnest Chancey and two sisters, Mary Elizabeth and
Susan Chancey.
Daniel was an active member and Sunday school teacher at Bellevue Baptist Church. He was also an active volunteer in the student choir.
Any donations are requested to be sent to SMMP (Student Music Mission Project) in his honor.
A gathering of family and friends for Daniel will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee. A celebration of life service will occur Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Bellevue Baptist Church, 2000 Appling Road, Cordova, Tennessee.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the Chancey family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 27, 2019