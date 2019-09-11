|
Dannie Binford, 20, passed away on September 4, 2019.
Visitation, Friday, September 13, 2019, 4-6 PM. Funeral Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 AM, both at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Burial in New Park Cemetary.
He leaves his daughter Ny'ome Binford, mother Tuesday Hill, step-father Richard Hill, brother Trevon Binford, sisters, Tatyana Binford, Ladejhia Binford, grandfather, Robert Johnson, step-grandfather R. B. Hill, great grandmother Viola Davis, and a host of uncles, aunts, and friends.
Joe Ford Funeral Home (901)345-6075
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 11, 2019