1/1
Darlene Ross
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene Ross, age 63, of Bartlett, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Darlene was born May 28, 1957, in Memphis, TN. She worked at Triumph Bank and was an avid University of Memphis Sports Fan. Darlene had a heart of gold and was the rock of her family. She was always there when you needed her no matter the situation.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Edmond Ross Jr. and Charlene Ross. She is survived by her siblings; Patricia Igleharte, Cheryl Hall, Edmond Ross III, Duane Ross, Alan Ross, Carol Moore, nine nieces and nephews, and sixteen great-nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 pm until 7 pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, with a funeral service at 10 am, on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Ross family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved