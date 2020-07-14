Darlene Ross, age 63, of Bartlett, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Darlene was born May 28, 1957, in Memphis, TN. She worked at Triumph Bank and was an avid University of Memphis Sports Fan. Darlene had a heart of gold and was the rock of her family. She was always there when you needed her no matter the situation.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Edmond Ross Jr. and Charlene Ross. She is survived by her siblings; Patricia Igleharte, Cheryl Hall, Edmond Ross III, Duane Ross, Alan Ross, Carol Moore, nine nieces and nephews, and sixteen great-nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 pm until 7 pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, with a funeral service at 10 am, on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com
for the Ross family.