Darrel Northrup peacefully departed this life May 14, 2019, at the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, Tennessee.
Darrel Northrup of Downey, California was born February 5, 1954, to Irene and Roy Northrup. Upon graduating from Downey High School, Darrel began his career at Cummins Diesel on September 25, 1972. His outstanding achievements and passion for his work kept him with Cummins for 46 years until his retirement in October of 2018.
Darrel leaves to cherish his loving memory his oldest sister, Mary Sigars, his twin sister, Denise Northrup, his son, Darrel Northrup, niece Natalie Nelson, nephews Joshua Northrup and Steven Broswell, and many great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in passing by his parents and great-niece, Taylorlyn Nelson.
A celebration of life service will be held at Memphis Funeral Home on June 8, 2019, at 3:00 pm.
Remembrances may be made in Darrel's name and honor to .
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 28, 2019
