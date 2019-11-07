|
David Allan Ray, 70, of Cordova, TN passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of November 6th, 2019. He was a loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather of seven Grandchildren.
David is survived by his wife, Janice, of 48 years, sons Stuart (Penny) of Williston, TN, Kevin (Kristen) of Frisco, TX, and Craig (Becca) of Eads, TN, grandchildren Maggie Ray, Allie Ray, Harrison Ray, Bennett Ray, Bailey Ray, Anderson Ray, and Sadie Ray, and Sister, Carol Kronquist (Charlie) of Millington, TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Doris Ray.
David served in the Armed Forces as a Proud Marine and was a CPA for 46 years. He graduated from Trezevant High School in 1966, went on to get his Bachelors in Accounting from Memphis State University in 1970, and his Masters in Accounting in 1976. He was a lifelong Baptist and was ordained as a Deacon at Calvary Baptist Church in Little Rock, AR. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Bartlett. He loved traveling with Janice and spending time with his grandchildren.
Visitation with his family will be Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 1:00~2:00 pm with his service following at 2:00 pm at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 7, 2019