David and Olivia Carter

David Carter, an electrical engineer and longtime resident of Oakland, Tennessee, died tragically on August 15, 2020 at the age of 40.



David is survived by his wife, Nicole Carter; his step-children, Hunter and Kaelyn Lowe; his father Keith Carter (Lisa); his mother, Glenda Carter; his sister, Beth Murley (Rodger); Father-in-law, Paul LaShomb (Jackie); Mother-in-law, Kelly Gatto (JR); Brother-In-Law, Corey LaShomb (Audrey) as well as nephews Andrew and Eric Murley and Madelyn LaShomb.



David was born in Jackson, Tennessee on June 2, 1980 to Keith and Glenda Carter. He was a graduate of Tennessee Tech with a degree in Electrical Engineering and worked as the Electrical Department Manager at A2H since 2006. On July 26, 2013, he married Nicole and they welcomed their daughter, Olivia Brynn on May 23, 2014. He cherished both Nicole and Olivia as well as his stepson, Hunter Lowe, and stepdaughter, Kaelyn Lowe.



David was an avid outdoorsman who thoroughly loved hunting and fishing. He loved to take the children four-wheeling and spend time with He loved relaxing in the mountains or spending time with loved ones on the lake. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.



The family would like to thank all those people who were so willing to help David in his time of need. We are sincerely grateful for the way you stepped into action to help strangers.



Oliva Brynn Carter was born on May 23, 2014 in Memphis, Tennessee to her loving parents David and Nicole Carter.



With her curly red hair, her big, beautiful eyes and huge smile, Olivia "Livi Lou" would light up any room she entered. She spread love and laughter wherever she went. Olivia touched the lives of so many, such a beloved, shining, happy girl, the light of our lives and the star of our hearts. She leaves us smiling through our tears.



She was met in heaven by her father, David Carter and is sorrowfully missed by her loving mother, Nicole Carter; her brother, Hunter Lowe; sister, Kaelyn Lowe; Grandfather, Paul LaShomb (Jackie); Grandmother, Kelly Gatto (JR); Grandfather Keith Carter (Lisa); Grandmother, Glenda Carter; Uncle, Corey LaShomb (Audrey) aunt, Beth Murley (Rodger); as well as cousins Madelyn LaShomb , Andrew and Eric Murley.



The family would like to thank all of those people who were so willing to help Olivia in her time of need. We are sincerely grateful for the way you stepped into action to help strangers.



Friends and family will be received August 20, 2020 beginning at 5:00 pm unitl 8:00 pm at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave., Memphis, Tennessee.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store