1959 – 2020



David Blane McPeake, age 60, resident of the Fisherville Community and husband of Rebecca "Becky" Davis McPeake, met Jesus Friday afternoon, July 24, 2020.



David was born October 21, 1959 in Jackson, Tennessee, the son of the late James Mason McPeake and Patsy June Martin McPeake. He attended Collierville High School and the University of Memphis. He was married May 30, 1981 to the former Rebecca "Becky" Davis and he was a member of First Baptist Church Fisherville. David was a meat salesman for many years and enjoyed golfing, hunting, waterskiing and fishing. He loved God, being a salesman and being a granddaddy.



Mr. McPeake is survived by his wife of 39 years, Becky McPeake; his daughter, Melanie Eidson (Michael) of Birmingham, AL; his son, Blane McPeake (Kaitlin) of Birmingham, AL; his brother, Daniel McPeake (Sherry) of Rossville, TN; and two grandchildren, Mattie Eidson and Mason Eidson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Curtis and Lema McPeake and Threet and Opal Martin.



A drive-by visitation of family members and friends of Mr. McPeake will be held from 5 to 7 P.M. Monday, July 27, 2020 on the west side of First Baptist Church Fisherville. A graveside service will be held at 10 A.M. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Fisherville Cemetery. The officiants will be Bro. Jack Moore, Jeff James and Gary Redding.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Daniel McPeake, Blane McPeake, Michael Eidson, Jeff Davis, Craig Jones, Clark Rogers, David Hill, Mason Eidson, Alex Davis, Doug Powell and Butch Wyatt.



The family requests that memorials be directed to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 or First Baptist Church Fisherville, 11893 Macon Road, Eads, TN 38028.



