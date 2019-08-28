|
David Coe Stone, known fondly as "Peb," died August 24 in Memphis. He was born Oct 8, 1945 to Coe and Mary Elizabeth Waring Stone in Memphis. He graduated from Central High School and Ole Miss, where he was a proud member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity.
Peb began his career in sales with Towle Silver Co. in Denver. In 1981, he moved to the small town of Wolfeboro, NH on Lake Winnipesaukee, where he opened a retail shop and cultivated a lifelong love of sailing. He was never happier than on a boat reading the water.
For more than 20 years, Peb traveled for Gumdrop Books to schools and libraries all over New England and Puerto Rico and went sailing at every opportunity. After moving back to Memphis five years ago, he began sailing at Greer's Ferry, then moved up to a boat he kept in Grenada in the Caribbean.
Though for much of his life he lived far from Memphis, Peb never left the South behind, convincing local grocers to stock grits and Rotel tomatoes.
He leaves a son Stewart Stone of Brooklyn, NY, daughter Kathryn Stone of Atlanta, and son Peyton Stone also of Atlanta. He also leaves sisters Anne Carriere and Lynne Smith (Fred), a brother Rob Stone (Beth) all of Memphis, and a sister Patti Noonan (Charles) of Destin, FL. A sister Jan Claiborne (Gene) is deceased.
Ever a fan of dry ribs at the Rendevous, Peb was on a first name basis with its waiters. Friends and family will gather there to celebrate his life.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 28, 2019